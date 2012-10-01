Monday, October 1, 2012
The Net is Vast and Infinite
The Ghost in the Shell series has had tremendous impact in audio-visual storytelling. Depicting man-machine philosophy and ethics, it centers around the characters of the female cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi, as well as two cops from Section 9, Batou and Togusa. Based on a Japanese manga, the two feature film releases were directed by Mamoru Oshii, while an OVA film (direct-to-dvd), entitled Solid State Society, was helmed by Kenji Kamiyama.
All three films make use of both traditional and CG animation, while the former is clearly predominant. As the story goes, the folks behind The Matrix essentially watched Ghost in the Shell and decided to make a live action film out of the first film. Indeed, the similarities are plentiful, yet with the passage of time, the Ghost in the Shell series has undoubtedly remained the true work of art.
Ghost In The Shell, which was later re-released as a 2.0 version, revolves around the hunt of the Puppet Master, a hacker which can get inside cyborg minds. Presenting an engrossing structure, with action and dialogue intermingled with shots of the city with poignant choir music, the most intimate moments depict Major Kusanagi contemplating her cyborg nature along with Batou. The Puppet Master, aka Project 2501, is an AI which develops a mind of its own, which has distinct consequences for cyborgs such as Kusanagi.
Ghost in The Shell: Innocence is perhaps even more provocative than the original, and more heavily invested in its philosophical aspects. A group of Gynoids, or sex dolls, are on a killing spree, and Batou along with Togusa, are assigned to the case. This time, the case of sentience in cyborgs is perhaps more tangibly conveyed, making it a worthy sequel. Though the film doesn't feature Major Kusanagi at the beginning, she makes a grand appearance in the third act.
Solid State Society, which is the culmination to the small-screen show, Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, has connections to the first film, as the Puppet Master is back, as well as the main characters, yet it exists narratively in a separate timeline; both the show and OVA stand essentially as a reboot. In this case, the film lacks good pacing, and places most of the action at the beginning. Yet the influence of Ghost in the Shell in popular media cannot be denied. There is a new film in the series.