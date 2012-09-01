Saturday, September 1, 2012
Strangers in a Strange Land
The military science fiction of Starship Troopers, whose original Hugo-winning novel carries the spirit of the sixties, as it was then published, is chock-full of subtext in place of the "guys shooting guns" genre we are much too used to and has jaded more than a few. Themes like meritocracies and military science are present. The screen versions of the story brought about some changes which leveled the ideological playing field, namely; propaganda, sexuality and changes in the heroes' nationalities.
Shinji Aramaki, of Appleseed fame, returns with Starship Troopers: Invasion, a CG animated film. The rest of the creative team is related to the prior three films, such as actor Casper Van Dien, now executive producer. As an outpost in the Federation is under attack, a team of troopers is sent on a tricky rescue mission. The team demands the presence of mysterious soldier Henry "Hero" Varro, who has been incarcerated. Carmen Ibañez as well as Carl Jenkins are back on board, voiced by new actors, as well as Johnny Rico's considerable screen time, also depicted by a voice actor.
If anything becomes clear as the story unfolds, is that the style is more cinematic; the framing is now more traditional, the hyper-reality of Aramaki's previous efforts giving way to a more gritty world with less athletic humans, stuck in uncomfortable, yet wonderfully-looking powered suits of armor. If the Alien movies found inspiration in the prose of Starship Troopers, now it all comes full circle and the inverse happens. Following Aramaki's progression is interesting, as his early efforts were cartoony yet now he approaches photo-realism; still no better than Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, but respectable nonetheless.
There's a number of female nudity shots which reveal how much CG has progressed, but they are nothing compared to the design of the suits and locations; metal continues to look better than anything else in computer animation. As for the characters themselves, they come across as a bit stereotypical, often defined by a single trait, much like a bad war movie. Case in point is Henry Varro, who merely has some authority issues, and oh yes, a scar; the real "hero" is clearly Trig, the "sexy but lethal" sharpshooter, in line with the director's previous female-centered works.
There are a couple of great set-pieces with zero-gravity at a starship and the action should satisfy aficionados; though at times it reminded me of the game Dino Crisis 3, also set in a spaceship. Plot-wise, the film stands on its own as a good piece of sci-fi, even if the propaganda aspects were dropped, as at least it was seemingly based on a novel. At the end of the day, Aramaki proves himself more than capable of handling foreign material.