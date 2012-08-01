Wednesday, August 1, 2012
Duel of the Dualities
In its short history, America's sturdy foreign policy has rivaled that of older nations. After leading the charge in WWII, aided by nations such as Poland and Russia, to name a few, against the bloodiest empire of them all, it emerged victorious but with consequences; everyone wants the king's throne. Since the advent of film, disaster movies have tried to capture the great destruction of large cities, yet this sense of catastrophe became hyper-real, when televised, in the early part of the 21st century. Enter Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which offers a formidable ensemble cast, with nearly all-British thespians.
It is then that Ra's al Ghul (the League of Shadows), the behind-the-scenes, yet overpowering presence in Nolan's trilogy, lends itself as a case of art imitating life; of how armed conflicts destroy everything in their wake, regardless of flags. It is not the caped crusader's persona which strings the films together, as one might expect in a Marvel film, but his foes, all of which work for the same organization to one degree or another. The mob, the street thugs, the other apparently deranged people running around in costumes, all answer to the same cry of destruction.
In Batman Begins, the personal favorite of many a cinephile, Bruce Wayne travels to the Himalayas to undergo training. He does so under his future enemy while later battling one of its offspring; Scarecrow, with a hint at intimacy which points to some real-life parallels. Yet Nolan's Batman allows us to see the hero for what he truly is; obsessed, tormented, and rather pathological, the way Watchmen's Rorschach and The Punisher would later echo. Constantly with war in the mind, guerrilla warfare to be precise, there is no rest for men who can't see conflict resolution without weapons, be they lethal or non-lethal.
The Dark Knight places the cards squarely on the table, as the Joker is introduced, seemingly being the other side of Batman's coin; the cop and robber are both bound by a code of violence, and Batman has looked into the abyss and it has stared back with a chilling smile, as the Joker pronounces "you complete me." The Joker then adds new gas to the metropolis which was once to burn like Rome again, giving little importance to the mob and instead pointing out just how flawed Gotham's citizens truly are. If the movie had not been a Hollywood vehicle, then the Joker's social experiment at the ferries would have ended in a matter of seconds; the hatred of the common citizens for otherness and the disdain of criminals for the well-to-do, being the only needed spark.
In The Dark Knight Rises, the story comes full circle, since as stated, it is shown that men with guns are incapable of producing anything but escalation. The one problem is the dialogue, which is the weakest in the series, not playful but dull and obvious. The villian Bane, who also has ties to the puppet-masters, essentially ups the ante, with more pyrotechnics, more hatred coming deep from being an outcast; his distorted mirror image being Bruce Wayne, born into financial security, born into the American dream. But as The Comedian from Watchmen made patently clear, that dream has a dark side too, and it certainly envelops nearly every frame of Nolan's master trilogy.