Destroy After Reading

The slow, yet thriller-like pace of the film, lacking expository dialogue for the entire first act, is nonetheless effective to the degree that Gavras was neither working with a high budget nor did he have at his disposal computers to make compositions more interesting. At a press conference, Santore's involvement with the Intelligence sector is hilariously depicted; it seems they "are interested in agriculture, mining, education, the forest industry" an aide offers.
By now, subsequent committee hearings on the CIA, and various FOIA requests, have revealed that for a large part of the 20th century, Latin America was "America's backyard." Elsewhere in the world today, Hollywood still seduces the mind, while the military forces re-arrange geographical regions to their content, often ignoring the muted words of the United Nations.
Costa-Gavra's Missing is also based on a true story, this time not from Uruguay but from Chile, as told with prominent American actors. It depicts the story of an American journalist, Charles Horman, who disappeared in the midst of the US-backed 1973 Chilean coup, ending the presidency of Salvador Allende. A sense of dread is present, and one of mass hysteria; such as when a group of military police chase down, while shooting, a white horse in the middle of the city streets.
The film was initially removed from the American market, an event which repeated itself when the VHS came out. Featuring music by Vangelis, the scenes of the main protagonists questioning US officials are the stuff of legend. Presenting a more loose narrative, it is nonetheless anchored in the human factor still present in all the chaos.
Costa-Gavras has a particularly effective eye for tantalizing imagery and set-pieces yet for also exposing nations involved in illegal activities, and is not content with showing only America's role, as in his film Amen, the focus is on Nazi Germany, as well as Greece, in his landmark film Z.
In an era when Hollywood depicts its soldiers as flawless heroes, and only in the face of overwhelming evidence, such as Abu Ghraib, do they concede thorny issues, film is missing a counterpoint to respond to what constitutes the precise definition of propaganda; the stars and stripes are paraded before worldwide audiences in most Marvel superhero movies, and the few directors who dare to challenge this potent imagery hail from overseas, as evidenced in the previous trilogy reviewed on this blog.
There is an irrefutable fact arguing for the cultural dominance, corresponding with globalization, of Hollywood film; the widespread availability of vacuous Tinseltown product, in lieu of the sorely needed international release of European, and otherwise, art-house films. Countless are the examples of promising international directors who were absorbed by the Hollywood system and lost their voice. This occurred to Costa-Gavras himself, with the more recent release of Mad City.