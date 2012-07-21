Saturday, July 21, 2012
Biting the Apple
This essay is not about animation greats like the producers of the Neon Genesis Evangelion or Ghost in the Shell series. Instead, it is an attempt to highlight the craft of Shinji Aramaki, a Japanese director with a long resume, going back to fan-favorite Full Metal Alchemist. Having cut his teeth with anime series, he perfected his art with Appleseed (2004) and Appleseed Saga: Ex Machina (2007) both taking place at the end of a fictional Third World War, and has tackled western properties, such as Starship Troopers: Invasion, much like Fumihiko Sori helmed Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker; both in 2012.
Aramaki, a concept designer, has a special interest in CG graphics, and in each of his works, the audience can find an additional layer of complexity, a personal evolution in his particular brand of computer graphics. Acrobatic mechas are made possible in Aramaki's vision, as he takes his virtual camera and explores the world freely with curiosity and awe. A master at portraying fantasy military scenarios, his works are often centered around a female heroine in a war-torn world, hence the core of his productions is often emotional and heartfelt.
Watching his films, certain things come to mind; such as the eyes of the characters being very much alive, as if team of people had the sole task to make expressions their priority. Choreography plays a key aspect as well, since the second Appleseed was produced by John Woo. The influence of film, animation and videogames all coalesce into a grand vision which is gorgeous and expansive; it can hardly be topped by any action film.
The cel-shaded animation and corny pop music make everything look very upbeat in Appleseed, until anime tropes such as ultra-violence and identity issues enter the picture. Our heroine, Deunan Knute reteams with her robotically enhanced partner Briareos, at Olympus, populated mostly by bioroids, or improved human clones with a short lifespan, which pose more of a dystopia in practice. Talk about Technological Singularity; the chief authority in their world is a computer called Gaia, aided by seven elders. Watching Deunan come to terms with her past via a hologram is something to behold.
The sequel amps up the scope, if that was at all possible, with massive set-pieces and, and as mentioned above, placing more attention to details in the animation. The appearance of a bioroid character resembling Briareos, made from his DNA, once again brings up the topic of identity and disdain for otherness. While everything has a more solid look to it, it's not a stretch of the imagination to think of the PS2 videogame Oni and its heroine Konoko during certain battle scenes. The third act sees the characters evolve, in a final mission whose design is lovingly crafted. Once again, the music is subpar, yet I don't pretend to understand Asian culture's fascination for this type of sound. Now Aramaki is playing with the big guys, if that wasn't clear already, adapting a film property by way of a direct sequel to the critically acclaimed original Starship Troopers film.
Update: There is now a third film, Appleseed Alpha.