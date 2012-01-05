That Soviet Charm

We've all heard of, or seen the works of the Russian masters of film, like Tarkovsky and Eisenstein, but the region still continues to produce marvelous and captivating movies, which clearly have their feet deeply rooted in the dense and priceless literature of Russia.
In the Fog (2012), is a co-production, which centers on Sushenya, a man accused of collaborating with the nazis; in this sense, it deals with a conflict echoed in the similarly-themed August of '44 (2001). But the main character is an unfortunate victim of circumstance, facing a moral dilemma. The visuals are excellent, with gorgeous cinematography, as the camera lingers on the woods, snowy landscapes, and of course, the deep fog.
Elena (2011) pits against two sectors of society and depicts their struggle, with high-powered performances, especially Nadezhda Markina's subdued turn. The story is straightforward but told with much finesse nonetheless. A family drama which contemplates class conflict, as the tv is often playing in the background, acting as acute social observation and commentary.
In Ostrov (2006), Pyotr Mamonov's "Father Anatoli" is the most accomplished movie character I've seen in years. Focusing on a monk with a difficult past looking for redemption, the acting is very theatre-like, very naturalistic, and is an absolute triumph, as is the cinematography by Andrei Zhegalov and the quietly glorious score by Vladimir Martynov.
The Barber of Siberia (1998) is a film which made me fall in love with the Siberian woods, and it's no wonder, as Russia accounts for nearly a third of the world's forests. Directed by the eminence Nikita Mikhalkov, it's a lovely experimental dramedy which tries to bridge the great gap of mentalities between America and the Ex Soviet States. Grandiose cinematography and good autochthonous performances.
Musulmanin (1995) stars well-respected Russian actor Evgeniy Mironov, who plays a soldier who has spent a decade in Afghanistan, and upon his return to his local town, finds that his moral beliefs clash with those of his former friends and family. He has converted to Islam, and has become a pacifist, which creates much tension in his village. This return of a soldier is not triumphant; but it makes for a remarkable movie.
Little Angel, Make Me Happy (1993), is a film from Turkmenistan, presenting talents from a wider region, told through the eyes of children, who remain pure against the end of childhood, presented in the clever intro, wherein children are outside playing with a turtle. Directed by Usman Saparov, the story, told with a magnificently deft hand, follows the adult deportation of a population to Siberia, in this cultural observation. The main boy, Georg, firmly believes in the Little Angel from a childhood song for whom he makes a nest, and for a moment, it seems his prayers are answered. The poverty forces the children to drink a woman's mother milk, in this harsh reality. This world of children is presented with crafty cinematography.
Tomorrow was the War (1987) is a film based on Boris Vasilyev's writings, about the troubled times before WWII, and surrounding art in the pre-war. Some of the Soviet poets, such as the then-banned Esenin, as well as Mayakovksi are mentioned, as is the role of art in society. Notable performances by the young cast of schoolgirls. The movie also has an interesting use of color; some scenes are in sepia, while others in regular color, perhaps marking joyous moments.
Kuryer (1986) is a film of interest, set during the Perestroika years, with subtle family conflict, and a somewhat minimalistic focus, after all movies need a strong conflict; yet here it works with the end of the Soviet days and how it impacts people of different ages. It portrays some events which took place in the life of Karen Shakhnazarov, the director.
The Diamond Arm (1969), is a hilarious comedy starring famed actors Andrey Mironov and Yuri Nikulin, who together create a magnificent comedy duo. It's a story of mistaken identity, and it works from the first minute to the last. Seymon carries by mistake an arm cast, with diamonds, while his friend Gennady goes along for the ride, and both smugglers and police give chase. An accomplishment in comedy.
Unbeknownst to many, the region has a deep cinematic history; in 1893 Joseph Timchenko, the main mechanic at Odessa Novorossiysk University, now Ukraine, designed the prototype of the modern movie camera for film projection. Then he made the first-ever film; he shot horsemen and spear-throwers. Just a reminder, please don't mistakenly rent Michael Bay's The Island when you ask for Ostrov.
