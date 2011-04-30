Lingering Poison

But his position had been strongly reversed by the time he got around to Das Schlangenei (The Serpent's Egg), his only English-language film, which opens with black and white imagery of a crowd walking in slow motion, intercut with main titles that are accompanied by jazz music, in a fashion similar to a classic Woody Allen opening.
The Serpent's Egg takes place in 1920's financially-troubled Berlin, after WWI, and follows a stranded Jewish American named Abel. There is a fact worth noting, even though Abel is American; his parents come from "Riga in Latvia," in other words, what, with much socio-political troubles, would soon be part of the Soviet Union, which would become an ally in the new war that was brewing.
In spite of Bergman's cold lens, the palpable danger of living in the dangerous Berlin streets, commencing in the second act, still touches the viewer, presenting a nightmare scenario which in reality was probably much worse. And the film takes a page from real-life when Abel is employed at a clinic, in which experiments in human pain are carried out, foreshadowing what was right around the corner. He is shown a black and white film by one of the scientists, which stands out the way the brainwashing video did in The Parallax View.
The geographical mention two paragraphs above is not incidental, as Turkish and Russian immigrants have often been targets of attacks in modern Germany. Even though the papers chronicle a rise of neo-nazi violence, the modern German government faces a new problem with the "autonomous nationalists," no longer following a strict dress code, but instead melding into the crowds.