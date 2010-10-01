Friday, October 1, 2010
Sleek Zombie Nation
After watching Resident Evil 3D, which to my mind is likely the worst film released in 2010, I wanted to devote a few lines to the trilogy of B-movies which came before it which, if anything, provided top-notch entertainment value.
I have to confess I've actually watched the first two films with the DVD's Director's Commentary on, if only because I do so whenever I run into a disc that contains one. Director/Producer Paul W.S. Anderson (Event Horizon, Death Race) actually comes off as quite passionate and meticulous in said audio tracks.
Resident Evil drew very little from the actual game series, yet it managed to excel in the areas of production design and cinematography, and found in Ukrainian Milla Jovovich an action star to be reckoned with. The Hive below Raccoon City is a beautifully realized concoction and the "Alice in Wonderland" story structure in the film helped create excellent atmosphere backed up by a strong supporting cast. It boasted memorable set-pieces, one-liners and was, against all odds, a step in the right direction.
Resident Evil: Apocalypse was a bit more of a homage to the fans, as it introduced characters such as the scantily-clad Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory) and took off from the first film's cliffhanger, which paid a nice homage to the games set in the streets of Raccoon City, namely RE:2. It was certainly a step in the wrong direction, but as B-movies go, it packed a healthy dose of fun plus scenes lifted straight out of the game RE: Code Veronica.
Resident Evil: Extinction, easily the weakest link in the series, gave the fans the cinematic Claire Redfield (Ali Larter) in quite possibly the worst role in her career. That is not to say the film lacked its moments, but it became clear that the formula did not function well in open spaces. The introduction of nemesis Albert Wesker (Jason O'Mara) made sure the film nearly spiraled completely out of control. It is notable that this was the most "downloaded" film of 2007.
All in all, the trilogy certainly deserves a viewing, if only in the various repeats on cable. The fourth film may have done a great service to the 3D gimmick, namely help destroying it.