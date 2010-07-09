Friday, July 9, 2010
The Grand Geek
As of late, Nicolas Cage’s films seemingly have let down many people who are used to his more serious endeavors. I will argue, however, that his accurate portrayal of the “american geek” fulfils a place in the cinema of the country which sorely needs such an archetype and, as a consequence, directors are lucky to have Cage at their disposal.
From The Rock to National Treasure, Adaptation, Next, Knowing and Kick-Ass, Cage has shown dexterity in portraying the thinking man like few other a-listers, while showing self-deprecating humor in cameos such as Fu Manchu in Grindhouse.
Roger Ebert began one of his thoughtful articles thusly: “Either I'm wrong or most of the movie critics in America are mistaken. I persist in the conviction that Alex Proyas's "Knowing" is a splendid thriller and surprisingly thought-provoking.” Regarding Cage himself, he states: “I find him an intriguing actor because he takes chances. He's an actor without speed limits” and “He is also a superb actor.”
I find no need to go into his award-winning roles as these are certainly various and varied, yet a quick round up of his portrayals of “the common man,” in the nerdy variation, could be of use, if at least academic.
The Rock introduced Cage to action films in a movie which is now considered to have a certain cult status, much like 8mm does. He was the perfect counterpoint to macho Sean Connery. National Treasure is an extremely derivative film series, yet once again Cage brings a cool flavor to geekdom with his portrayal.
Adaptation brings us a double dose of Cage, one on the winning and another on the losing end of the equation. Next presents us with, once again, a cool geek, with powers, no less, who can see the future two minutes in advance. Knowing, as remarked, is of special interest, as it is a film which seemingly worked on every level and Cage’s intellectual performance lived up to it. Pretty much the same can be said for Kick-Ass.
Cage is a fearless actor who isn’t afraid to put much of himself in his roles, a kind of uncool George Clooney, who is arguably this generation’s greatest star. Maybe Cage isn’t that far behind. Stay tuned for the upcoming The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. I know I will.
