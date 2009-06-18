Thursday, June 18, 2009
It’s Devolution, Stupid
Factoid of the day: Luke Wilson has made more movies than his brother Owen, as of this writing. Many consider his older sibling to be more talented and certainly a more powerful force in Hollywood. However, I’m among those who happen to like Luke’s low key perfomances and when I saw Idiocracy, this feeling was confirmed.
You’d think the creator of Beavis & Butt-Head, Mike Judge, wouldn’t precisely be the best choice to pull off a satire on the modern world.
However, this film which, as the story goes, was buried by Fox for unclear reasons; some thought people would find it offensive and that was even after being re-cut, still manages to attain what the best sociology can do, only it does so with fart jokes.
From a sociological standpoint, the best way to study a society is to see it as though for the first time. This is what happens to the main characters from the film, Joe (Luke Wilson) and Rita (Maya Rudolph), who, due to a military experiment gone wrong, are transported 500 years into the future, in which humanity has devolved and the average IQ is minuscule. Joe is found to be the smartest man alive, given a position in government and shenanigans ensue.
In fact, the aftertaste Idiocracy leaves on your mouth is that of making us see the world anew; suddenly the bright colors of billboards, fuzzy media logic, the appeal to our base instincts, becomes easier to pin point. Idiocracy is, strange as it may seem, an absolute masterpiece.
Judge is no stranger to cult films, a pantheon in which this film should occupy a place of certain importance; he was the creator of Office Space, another film which did not perform well at the box office but had strong DVD sales.
If you want to see the world a bit more clearly, lift the veil from your eyes if only for a few minutes, then I suggest you rent, nay, purchase this film. Because fart jokes may help save your brain from rotting.
Labels: cult films