Wednesday, June 17, 2009
Guilty Pleasures
We all have them; films that were panned by the critics, ignored or insulted by friends, yet we hold them near and dear to our hearts. Here’s a few of my recommendations, if you can call them that.
The Secret of Moonacre. Those of us who had an emotional attachment to Pullman's His Dark Materials literary trilogy, found ourselves a bit disheartened to hear a sequel to The Golden Compass was a less than solid possibility. But The Secret of Moonacre reunites us with Lyra, I mean Maria, and is worth watching despite its not so stellar production values.
Mutant Chronicles. Picture this; Thomas Jane playing Sarge from Quake III: Arena, Ron Perlman; no stranger to comic book adaptations either, playing a monk, and “sexy but deadly” Devon Aoki. Rounding up the cast is John Malkovich in an uninspired cameo. The film, which boasts effects which go from astounding to just plain mediocre, can be downloaded digitally from several sources, including Xbox Live.
The Invasion. Every single one of the remakes, along with the original, are more poignant and better made than Kidman’s vehicle. To add insult to injury, this one even had two directors. But there’s something about John Ottman’s score, the blueish images and Jeffrey Wright that somehow makes it worthwhile. Story-wise, it just had to inherit something, anything, from its predecessors and at least this is somehow palpable.
The Chronicles of Riddick. Say what you will about Vin Diesel, but the man loves comic books. Seriously, he really loves them. From founding Tigon Studios to create some truly great videogames, to the sheer love he brings to portraying Richard B. Riddick. While nowhere near as well crafted as Pitch Black, Riddick’s second outing is sure to entertain, if only for the title character.
Resident Evil. What’s not to like about Paul Anderson’s zombie film? It has several things going for it; the lush futuristic sets, a more serious approach than its sequels and, according to the DVD commentary, a story structure that closely resembles Alice in Wonderland; character names and traits.
Night Watch. This Russian film was quite a hit in its homeland, yet critics favor its sequel, Day Watch, a more over the top and operatic, though glorious film. In addition to the cool vampires, solid special effects you get a group of endearing characters with developed traits in this great film. Director Timur Bekmambetov went on to direct the tamer but entertaining Wanted.