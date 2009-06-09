skip to main
Tuesday, June 9, 2009
Short Films by Wes Anderson
The oft-imitated Wes Anderson is quite prolific when it comes to making short films. Here's a few of my faves.
Hotel Chevalier Pt1
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI8EOZk3W_8
Pt2
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzztEWKRuj0
11:39 AM
fandom
