Elliot is a hardcore, encyclopaedic Star Wars
fan. He is also a fellow filmmaker. When I began to think of how to write a review for the saga, I consulted him and the conversation turned into the review itself.How does a fan regard the prequels in relation to the original trilogy?
It’s complicated. I think the greatest sin of the prequels is that they could have been much better with some re-editing. As “movies” I mean. As a film, the best is probably The Empire Strikes Back, the most solid in every sense, probably followed by A New Hope and Episode III.My brother, also a fan, would agree with that statement and he is in his mid 30’s. I remember him being pretty excited about Episode III too.
Episode III is pretty solid. In Episode II, the problem lies in the Anakin/Padmé relationship, which seems forced. It’s too bad Lucas left out a scene where they visit her family, because it added some background.I hadn’t heard of that.
Other than that, Episode II is a unique film. The atmosphere is quite cool. It’s greyish…I heard that Spielberg shot the main Darth Maul fight in Episode I?
Not that I know of. What I do know is that in Episode III, there are a series of close-ups, which probably were influenced by Spielberg.Right.
In Episode I, there’s a fundamental sin and it’s called Jar Jar. Episode I is the worst of all but it’s a shame because, beneath, there’s a good film wanting to come out. I wish Lucas would re-cut the prequels.Also the child actor thing seems like an issue.
I don’t know, in my opinion the kid isn’t bad, the problem are certain lines which are given to him. Like “Yippie!” And you can’t, you just can’t…Regarding the action sequences involving Mace Windu and others, did it fulfil your expectations regarding “the era of the Jedis”?
We are talking about a different axis of analysis. On the one hand, speaking of the prequels as “movies” onto themselves, I do believe the order would clearly be Episode III, Episode II, Episode I. And what I mentioned; issues of editing, annoying characters, bad scriptwriting at times, especially in Episode I. Well, on the other hand, there’s the question of the “Star Wars Universe,” there’s much to talk about there.Was it not respected?
Yeah, it was because it was Lucas himself; what he does is canon.What about the midichlorians?
I was about to move on to that. If we look at the subject from the axis of “movies,” the basic error is that they talk first about midichlorians, even before the force itself. I mean, if you had to watch the entire saga in order: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6; only in IV would you have a more or less precise explanation of the force, which Obi-Wan provides for Luke. Because he asks what the hell the force is and Obi-Wan says it’s an energy field that surrounds us, penetrates us and keeps the galaxy together; something like that. It’s a simpler approach but more understandable.Perhaps the new generation didn’t understand the basic concept.
If it’s called Episode I, there are things you have to introduce from scratch. Anakin doesn’t even ask what the force is or anything like that. What is more, in the beginning, Qui-Gon tells Obi-Wan, on board the Neimodian ship: “Be mindful of the living Force, my young padawan.” What the hell is the living force? These matters aside, and moving on to the “Star Wars Universe,” I find the whole thing with the midichlorians interesting. Because the reading I make is that we are in a stage when the Jedi order has become a dogmatic, cold institution, it has lost its axis. And the focus on the force is perhaps more technical. And you can see that Qui-Gon is precisely a rebel in that regard, and not for nothing; his master was Dooku, who leaves the Jedi order because he disagrees with it.Right.
He is from a group of Jedi which are demanding changes. Dooku perhaps went too far, granted. But you can see that even Palpatine has very valid justifications, shown in Episode III during dialogues with Anakin. He tells him “If you want to be a wise leader…” you can’t hold on to the narrow, dogmatic view of the Jedi. You need to know all aspects of the force. Messed up, but how true. That’s why I consider Luke to be the new breed of Jedi; the Order has died, but so have the Sith, only he remains along with Leia. And he is, to me, a kind of grey Jedi.In what regard?
He is from the “light side,” yes, but not stubbornly so, he is not a monk at the temple, so to speak. He dresses in black, fires blasters, chokes guards and isn’t really trained to respect a code or anything like that. He doesn’t even know what midichlorians are. He is trained in this swamp by Yoda and by fighting against Vader. Hardened doesn’t quite do it justice… for a farmboy. To sum up; the “Star Wars Universe” axis, I thought it was interestingly developed; the prequels showed a republic of splendor which was nevertheless becoming corrupted inside; it was already ancient, needed changes and, of course, the Sith had just what it took. In the prequels, everything is clean, especially in Episode I, but things begin to become dirty gradually. And afterwards, you have the decayed universe from the original trilogy; worn out ships, the Galactic Civil War and so on. The transition from Jedi Order; midichlorians to Yoda in the swamp; the force as a field of energy, seems logical. And it draws a parallel with what occurs with most religions; they end up submerged in dogma and lose their essence. As “films” there are several problems; Jar Jar, too much politics (and not very coherent at that), taking for granted several things, lazy scriptwriting here and there. All three prequels could have turned out much better had they been re-cut.